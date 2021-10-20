Fmr LLC Sells 334,285 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,817,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 334,285 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.06% of Encore Capital Group worth $86,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth $617,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 206.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 17,043 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 269.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 795,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,692,000 after acquiring an additional 579,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $50.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.53 and its 200 day moving average is $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.58. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.43.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $427.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.92 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 25.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

