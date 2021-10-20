Fmr LLC Has $88.83 Million Holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Fmr LLC cut its position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 46.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,400,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231,476 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Redfin were worth $88,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the first quarter worth approximately $341,621,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 66.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,055,000 after purchasing an additional 542,997 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 5.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,436,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,808,000 after purchasing an additional 536,058 shares in the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the second quarter worth approximately $10,218,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,948,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,778,000 after purchasing an additional 150,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RDFN shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.93.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $50.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.29 and a 200-day moving average of $56.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. Redfin Co. has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $98.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.12 and a beta of 1.84.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $471.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.91 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $70,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 6,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $276,594.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,364.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,833 shares of company stock valued at $6,220,469 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

