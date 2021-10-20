Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 65.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 42.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 25,401 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 70.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 138.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 44,637 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 41.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 13.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 18,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Under Armour from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Under Armour in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut their price target on Under Armour from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.64.

NYSE:UAA opened at $20.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.06. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. Under Armour’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

