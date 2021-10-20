Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $874,000 Holdings in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,945 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,937 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,048,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,587,000 after acquiring an additional 120,358 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 0.3% during the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,108,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,312,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after buying an additional 24,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 0.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $55,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

MPAA opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.69 and its 200-day moving average is $21.65. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $366.89 million, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.80.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $149.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Motorcar Parts of America Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

