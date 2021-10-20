Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 65.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,730 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

HBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.78.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average of $19.06.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. On average, analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.