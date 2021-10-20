Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Y. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 4.6% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 288,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $192,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 2.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 535,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $357,063,000 after acquiring an additional 11,297 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 749.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 11.1% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Y opened at $664.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $653.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $671.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.65. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $537.82 and a 12-month high of $737.89.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $17.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.89 by $1.50. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on Y shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.