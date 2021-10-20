Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Position in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,498 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.24% of American Vanguard worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 480,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

In other news, insider Ulrich Trogele purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $44,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AVD stock opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. American Vanguard Co. has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $22.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $484.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.87.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $134.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD).

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.