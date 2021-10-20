Public Sector Pension Investment Board Invests $1.24 Million in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Schneider National by 18.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schneider National by 0.8% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Schneider National by 2.3% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schneider National by 11.4% during the second quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Schneider National by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. 25.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNDR opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. Schneider National, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. Schneider National had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is 22.40%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SNDR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.41 price objective on shares of Schneider National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

About Schneider National

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

