Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 71.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of DISCK opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.51. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $66.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.40.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.