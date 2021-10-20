Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Stock Holdings Decreased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 736.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 810.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FWRD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Forward Air stock opened at $87.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18 and a beta of 1.14. Forward Air Co. has a 52-week low of $59.24 and a 52-week high of $100.93.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $420.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.90 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Research analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

