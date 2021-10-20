ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 2,743 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Discovery by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 96,008 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Discovery during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Discovery by 1,087.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 100,308 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Discovery by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,287,000 after acquiring an additional 60,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Discovery during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. 33.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discovery currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.06.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

