Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Insider Sells $276,080.00 in Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $276,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Geoffrey Beran Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of Pulmonx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $266,840.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 355 shares of Pulmonx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $14,231.95.

On Monday, August 16th, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of Pulmonx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $256,970.00.

NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $39.62 on Wednesday. Pulmonx Co. has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $69.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.22. The company has a current ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.08.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. Equities analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUNG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pulmonx by 153.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,520,000 after buying an additional 1,406,718 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Pulmonx by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,959,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,446,000 after purchasing an additional 767,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pulmonx by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,888,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,311,000 after purchasing an additional 746,635 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,590,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pulmonx by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,065,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,988,000 after purchasing an additional 592,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

