Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) CEO Christopher L. Coccio Sells 3,800 Shares

Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) CEO Christopher L. Coccio sold 3,800 shares of Sono-Tek stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $22,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

OTCMKTS SOTK opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.71 million, a PE ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average of $3.82. Sono-Tek Co. has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $6.74.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sono-Tek Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sono-Tek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sono-Tek from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sono-Tek stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc owned 0.10% of Sono-Tek at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L.

