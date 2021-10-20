Vale (NYSE:VALE) Trading Down 3.6%

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) was down 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.24 and last traded at $14.25. Approximately 100,238 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 29,296,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.78.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VALE shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.69.

The company has a market cap of $72.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.78.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. Analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.684 per share. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 16.36%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 2,287.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors grew its position in Vale by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 19,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vale by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 50,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Vale by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Vale by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 24.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vale Company Profile (NYSE:VALE)

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

