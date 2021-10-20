Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)’s stock price dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.77 and last traded at $18.90. Approximately 9,941 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,137,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.67.

AZUL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Azul in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.80 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Azul presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.03.

The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.63.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $321.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Azul S.A. will post -4.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Azul in the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Azul by 197.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 35,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 23,687 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Azul by 169.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 65,091 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Azul in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Azul in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About Azul

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

