Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) were down 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.17. Approximately 30,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,889,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

YSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on Yatsen in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yatsen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

Get Yatsen alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.83. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $236.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.76 million. Analysts predict that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 156.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,162,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,959,000 after buying an additional 7,425,047 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its position in Yatsen by 211.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 11,134,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557,855 shares during the period. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd grew its stake in shares of Yatsen by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 4,989,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,753,000 after purchasing an additional 600,400 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 9.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,814,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,461,000 after purchasing an additional 402,524 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Yatsen by 510.4% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,641,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.83% of the company’s stock.

Yatsen Company Profile (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.