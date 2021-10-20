Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)’s share price shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.98 and last traded at $15.98. 301 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 990,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.29.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.56.
Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.35 million. Analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)
Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).
