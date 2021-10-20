Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)’s share price shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.98 and last traded at $15.98. 301 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 990,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.29.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.35 million. Analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.