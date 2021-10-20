Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) Short Interest Update

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 760,200 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the September 15th total of 585,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 350,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Ocuphire Pharma stock opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.44. Ocuphire Pharma has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $13.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average of $4.75.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ocuphire Pharma will post -4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ocuphire Pharma news, Director Jay Pepose purchased 12,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $59,997.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma in the second quarter worth about $1,738,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma in the first quarter worth about $693,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ocuphire Pharma by 53.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 39,800 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma in the second quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma in the second quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocuphire Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ocuphire Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

