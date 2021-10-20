Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the September 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.2 days. Currently, 9.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GLUE shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

GLUE stock opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.95. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $45.56.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($3.23). As a group, analysts predict that Monte Rosa Therapeutics will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

