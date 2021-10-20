Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the September 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 307,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have issued reports on HLLY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Holley in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Holley in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Holley in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.75 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

NYSE HLLY opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.58. Holley has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $12.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Holley stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 65,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.06% of Holley at the end of the most recent reporting period. 65.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Holley

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

