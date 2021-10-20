Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 700 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 23,953.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after buying an additional 2,563,000 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Biogen by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after buying an additional 936,190 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,340,000 after buying an additional 370,371 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,242,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $430,082,000 after buying an additional 258,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Biogen by 1,498.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 244,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,476,000 after buying an additional 229,464 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $268.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.69. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.26 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $455.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $400.00 to $398.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $341.00 to $326.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.74.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

