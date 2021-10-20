Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) to Post -$0.53 EPS

Equities analysts expect Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) to report earnings per share of ($0.53) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the lowest is ($0.60). Evelo Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($2.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.85). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Evelo Biosciences.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01.

EVLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Pioneering Inc. increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 23,030,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,421,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,095,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,536,000 after purchasing an additional 107,149 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,843,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,330,000 after acquiring an additional 213,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,476,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,291,000 after acquiring an additional 123,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EVLO opened at $8.33 on Friday. Evelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $19.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

