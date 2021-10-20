BITTO Reaches Market Cap of $743,076.01 (BITTO)

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. One BITTO coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000382 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BITTO has a total market cap of $743,076.01 and approximately $69.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BITTO has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.49 or 0.00446120 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000144 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000066 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001114 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $610.38 or 0.00953796 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About BITTO

BITTO (CRYPTO:BITTO) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 coins and its circulating supply is 3,036,861 coins. The official message board for BITTO is medium.com/@bittoexchange . BITTO’s official website is www.bittoexchange.com . The Reddit community for BITTO is https://reddit.com/r/bittoexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BITTO is a crypto financial platform. It provides the users with a set of investment tools, which allows them to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them through the BITTO Trading Exchange or to access crypto banking features by using the BITTO Banking System. In addition, a lending platform is available at BITTO for the users who wish to perform P2P (Peer to Peer) lending contracts. The BITTO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the official digital asset of BITTO and it will primarily serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the community. “

BITTO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITTO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITTO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

