Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT) Director Joe Nicola Grosso Sells 38,295 Shares of Stock

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT) Director Joe Nicola Grosso sold 38,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.65, for a total transaction of C$24,891.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,679,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,391,972.70.

LIT opened at C$0.66 on Wednesday. Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.07 and a 12-month high of C$0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.89 million and a PE ratio of -60.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.19.

Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Argentina. It holds a 100% interest in the Incahuasi lithium project covering an area of approximately 25,500 hectares of granted mineral rights properties located in the Catamarca Province, Argentina.

