Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Den Bosch Fred Van Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $63,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Den Bosch Fred Van also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $67,270.00.
- On Monday, August 2nd, Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $276,210.00.
VRNS opened at $63.45 on Wednesday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.39 and a 52-week high of $75.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.15 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.81.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,798,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,581,000 after buying an additional 369,987 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,268,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,132,000 after buying an additional 2,800,320 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,105,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,572,000 after buying an additional 479,863 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 208.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,521,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,908,000 after buying an additional 2,380,259 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,998,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,801,000 after buying an additional 48,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.
VRNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.
Varonis Systems Company Profile
Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.
