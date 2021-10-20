Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Den Bosch Fred Van Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $63,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $67,270.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $276,210.00.

VRNS opened at $63.45 on Wednesday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.39 and a 52-week high of $75.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.15 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.81.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,798,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,581,000 after buying an additional 369,987 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,268,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,132,000 after buying an additional 2,800,320 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,105,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,572,000 after buying an additional 479,863 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 208.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,521,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,908,000 after buying an additional 2,380,259 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,998,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,801,000 after buying an additional 48,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

VRNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

