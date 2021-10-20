Brokerages Expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to Announce $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) will post $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aptiv’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.97. Aptiv reported earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.10) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Guggenheim raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Aptiv from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Aptiv from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.33.

APTV stock opened at $166.58 on Friday. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $92.56 and a twelve month high of $170.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.51, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.12.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 237.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

