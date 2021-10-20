$2.12 EPS Expected for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryder System’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.37. Ryder System posted earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full year earnings of $7.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $8.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.91%.

R has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ryder System in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

In related news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in R. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 10.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 453.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after buying an additional 109,226 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 25.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the third quarter worth $402,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.9% during the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 22,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $86.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.98. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $48.25 and a 1 year high of $89.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -859.26%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

