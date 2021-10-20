-$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) will report ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.31). ChemoCentryx reported earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($1.28). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($1.64). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 568.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. ChemoCentryx’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCXI shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James raised shares of ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ChemoCentryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $33.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.73. ChemoCentryx has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $70.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.71.

In related news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $157,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 56.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 667.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 288.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

