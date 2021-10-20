Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.56) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.59). Rubius Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($2.13). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($2.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rubius Therapeutics.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08).

RUBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUBY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,637,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,397,000 after buying an additional 390,894 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 19.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 23.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,041,000 after buying an additional 134,421 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 120.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,321,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,016,000 after buying an additional 721,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RUBY opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 12.12 and a quick ratio of 12.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.81. Rubius Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $38.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 2.54.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

