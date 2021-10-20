Zacks: Analysts Expect Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Will Post Earnings of $2.29 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) will post $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Trinseo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.27 and the highest is $2.31. Trinseo reported earnings of $2.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Trinseo will report full-year earnings of $9.60 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Trinseo.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 69.20%. The company’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.95) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSE shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trinseo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

In other news, Director Matthew Farrell acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.53 per share, with a total value of $242,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,687.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Trinseo by 9.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,293,000 after acquiring an additional 12,148 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 408.1% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 135,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,131,000 after buying an additional 109,128 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 25.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after buying an additional 24,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 5.9% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,130,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,670,000 after buying an additional 63,104 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSE stock opened at $55.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.60. Trinseo has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.44%.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trinseo (TSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.