-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) to post ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Otonomy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.18). Otonomy reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.53). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 67.24% and a negative net margin of 20,278.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

OTIC stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.98. The stock has a market cap of $105.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.00. Otonomy has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 11.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 125.0% in the first quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otonomy in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 18.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 66,136 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otonomy in the first quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Otonomy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,898,000. Institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

