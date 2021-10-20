Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 282.5% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 728.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000.

Shares of BUG opened at $32.85 on Wednesday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $33.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.17.

