ProShare Advisors LLC Has $781,000 Stock Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 29.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 252.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JBGS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.87. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.36). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.63%.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

