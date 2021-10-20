ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,218 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 50.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Washington Federal in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Madison Wealth Management purchased a new position in Washington Federal in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Washington Federal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Washington Federal stock opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $36.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $150.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.90 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WAFD. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. It offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement, money markets, mobile and online banking, real estate and equipment financing, treasury management, and credit solutions.

