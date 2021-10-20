Private Advisor Group LLC Has $443,000 Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KSS. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 4,141.5% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,544,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,139 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,314,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,026,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,187,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 472,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,144,000 after acquiring an additional 229,908 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $47.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.16. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.64%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KSS. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.94.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.