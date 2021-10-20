Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,692,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,601 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $43,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the first quarter valued at about $51,011,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 2,959.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,004,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,560 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3,387.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,803,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,684 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,758,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $460,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the second quarter valued at about $15,168,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on SJI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

SJI opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.77 and a 52-week high of $29.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.96.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $311.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.02%.

South Jersey Industries Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI).

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.