Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Landstar System by 12.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 6.3% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 161,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,591 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Landstar System in the first quarter worth about $498,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Landstar System in the second quarter worth about $1,429,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in Landstar System by 54.6% in the second quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 74,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,806,000 after purchasing an additional 26,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $166.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.63 and a 52 week high of $182.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LSTR. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.54.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

