ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) by 34.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,851 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 472.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Stevens purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $348,000.

Shares of PSQ stock opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.48. ProShares Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $17.10.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

