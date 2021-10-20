Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 49.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mattel in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mattel in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Mattel by 101.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Mattel by 105.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAT opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.56.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Mattel had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 89.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

