APG Asset Management N.V. Buys 8,800 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 28.5% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LSXMK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $48.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.29 and its 200 day moving average is $46.17. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $50.39.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

