APG Asset Management N.V. Invests $1.60 Million in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 225,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 12.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,915,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,695,000 after buying an additional 3,906,930 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 19.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,326,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,973,000 after buying an additional 1,656,058 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 4.8% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 6,844,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,495,000 after buying an additional 315,752 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 26.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,220,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,680 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 3.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,957,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,639,000 after acquiring an additional 170,176 shares during the period. 37.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CX opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $9.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

CX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bradesco Corretora raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Scotiabank raised CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

