APG Asset Management N.V. Decreases Stock Position in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its holdings in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Meredith were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meredith by 1,036.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 259,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,289,000 after purchasing an additional 237,008 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meredith by 15.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares during the period. S&T Bank increased its holdings in shares of Meredith by 12.8% in the first quarter. S&T Bank now owns 492,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,669,000 after purchasing an additional 56,042 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Meredith by 239.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 56,524 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meredith by 9,024.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,710,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

MDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. increased their price objective on Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Meredith stock opened at $58.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 2.37. Meredith Co. has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $58.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $717.90 million for the quarter. Meredith had a return on equity of 47.20% and a net margin of 10.30%. Equities analysts expect that Meredith Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

About Meredith

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

