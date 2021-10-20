Toroso Investments LLC Invests $227,000 in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 710 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in United Rentals by 73.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in United Rentals by 153.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on URI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Rentals from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.27.

URI opened at $353.44 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.25 and a 12 month high of $369.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $347.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.02.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

