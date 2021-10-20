McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) will post $0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. McCormick & Company, Incorporated posted earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

NYSE MKC opened at $79.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $99.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.40 and a 200-day moving average of $86.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKC. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.3% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.2% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.8% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

