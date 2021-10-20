Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the September 15th total of 2,690,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 408,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLAB. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $216,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 12,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $1,953,325.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,933 shares of company stock worth $4,679,202 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 229.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 61.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $149.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.68. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $94.77 and a 1-year high of $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $169.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.