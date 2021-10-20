HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Stock Price Down 4.7%

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)’s stock price dropped 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $51.93 and last traded at $51.93. Approximately 696 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 136,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.51.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on HeadHunter Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.41. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.73.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 113.81% and a net margin of 29.03%. The company had revenue of $54.04 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the first quarter valued at $57,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 405.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 1,106.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. 51.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HHR)

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.