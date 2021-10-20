Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.19

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.19 and last traded at C$1.19, with a volume of 2990068 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.07.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FCU shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$1.60 price objective on shares of Fission Uranium in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Fission Uranium from C$0.80 to C$1.10 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of C$730.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 20.38 and a quick ratio of 20.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.66.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

