Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Shares Gap Up to $12.47

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.47, but opened at $13.34. Ambrx Biopharma shares last traded at $13.31, with a volume of 303 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMAM shares. Bank of America started coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.30 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.41.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter worth $2,824,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter worth $8,820,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter worth $784,000. Institutional investors own 36.72% of the company’s stock.

Ambrx Biopharma

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

