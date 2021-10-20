IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) traded down 7.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.85 and last traded at $54.64. 3,359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 162,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.91.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on IGM Biosciences from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.14.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.19 and a beta of -1.04.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16). On average, sell-side analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $79,612.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,728 shares of company stock worth $330,765. Company insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 313.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 16.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 115,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

