SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 156,442 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,149,147 shares.The stock last traded at $75.51 and had previously closed at $74.72.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.63 and a 200 day moving average of $74.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XHB. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 30,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. 360 Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 117,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,308,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

